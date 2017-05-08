 

Car bomb attack kills six in Mogadishu: police

2017-05-08 19:30
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Mogadishu - At least six people were killed and about 10 injured Monday in a car bomb attack in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, a police officer on the scene told AFP.

The car exploded next to an Italian cafe on a key thoroughfare in the centre of the city which leads to the presidential palace, in the latest such attack in the violence-scarred country.

"For the moment we have six dead in the explosion, civilians. The car full of explosives blew up next to an Italian cafe," said the officer, Mohamed Abdulahi.

"The blast was very powerful and there were a lot of people there at the time, I saw several people dead and injured," added a witness, Abdukadir Ise.

It was unclear whether the car was parked or was driving past at the time that it exploded, according to police sources questioned by AFP.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, but Mogadishu is regularly targetted with similar attacks by militant Islamist group Shabaab.

In February the group threatened to escalate attacks in a "vicious war" against the new government of President Mohamed Abdullahi.

Read more on:    somalia  |  east africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Morocco says three-man jihadist cell arrested

2017-05-08 19:30

Inside News24

 
/News
More violence as Coligny accused are granted bail
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday May 6 2017-05-06 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 