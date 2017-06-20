 

Car bomb in Somalia capital kills at least 7, police say

2017-06-20 13:36
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Mogadishu - A police officer says a suicide car bomber has detonated at a district headquarters in Somalia's capital, killing at least seven people.

Captain Mohamed Hussein says the bomber posing as a milk delivery van sneaked into the Wadajir district headquarters in Mogadishu.

Hussein says most of the dead are civilians.

The al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabaab extremist group has claimed responsibility for the attack via its Shahada News Agency, according to the SITE Intelligence Group.

The blast comes less than a week after al-Shabaab gunmen carried out an overnight siege on a popular restaurant in the Somali capital, killing at least 31 people.

Read more on:    al-shabaab  |  al-qaeda  |  somalia  |  east africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

UN court to review Rwanda genocide conviction

27 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/World
UN stats reveal over half of refugees are under 18
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Table View 09:23 AM
Road name: Blaauwberg Road

Bellville 09:16 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday June 17 2017-06-17 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 