Car bomb near Somalia presidential palace kills 1, hurts 2

Mogadishu - A police official says a car bomb blast near a restaurant and hotel in Somalia's capital has killed at least one person and wounded two others.

Captain Mohamed Hussein says the car bomb detonated in the middle of a road near the presidential palace.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but homegrown extremist group al-Shabaab often claims deadly attacks in Mogadishu.

Another car bomb exploded on Tuesday at a military checkpoint near the presidential palace, killing at least six people. Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility.

The extremist group has denounced Somalia's new President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed as an "apostate" and warned Somalis against supporting him.

Al-Shabaab was kicked out of Mogadishu under Mohamed's brief term as prime minister in 2010-2011.