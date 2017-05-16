 

Central African Republic violence 'highly worrying,' UN says

2017-05-16 20:10
iStock

iStock

Bangui - The UN high commissioner for human rights says violence is spreading through parts of Central African Republic that previously had been spared the kind of sectarian bloodshed seen in the capital.

Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein says 121 civilians have died since March, and unconfirmed reports of other casualties could make the real death toll nearly twice that.

Zeid said Tuesday that the spreading violence "is highly worrying and should set off loud alarm bells."

Weekend violence in the southeastern town of Bangassou forced several thousand people to seek refuge at the local mosque and church. Aid workers have described a tense scene with hundreds of armed fighters.

Central African Republic has seen waves of sectarian violence since late 2013. Violence continues in remote areas outside government control.

Read more on:    un  |  central african republic  |  central africa

