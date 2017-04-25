 

Chad's Habre awaits appeal verdict for war crimes

2017-04-25 16:00
(File:AFP)

(File:AFP) (Patrick Hertzog, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Dakar - Chad's former president Hissene Habre will on Thursday hear the final decision on an appeal against a life sentence for war crimes, crimes against humanity and rape, following his landmark conviction last year.

The Extraordinary African Chambers, a body created by Senegal and the African Union (AU), sentenced Habre last May to life behind bars, an unprecedented ruling seen as a blow to the impunity long enjoyed by repressive rulers.

In July, the court further ruled that Habre should give up to $33 000 to each victim of abuses committed during his 1982-1990 rule, as well as to their relatives.

Expected to begin at 10:00 GMT on Thursday, the appeal verdict will be "definitive and irrevocable," said the special court's spokesperson Marcel Mendy.

As of Tuesday it was unclear if Habre would appear, a decision that Mendy said rested with the president of the appeal court, Wafi Ougadeye.

Habre, 74, refuses to recognise the court's authority and his appeal was therefore brought on his behalf by court-appointed lawyers. He refused to speak or defend himself throughout his trial.

Habre's conviction brought closure for relatives of up to 40 000 people killed and many more kidnapped, raped or tortured during his time as president.

One of his lawyers, who asked not to be named, said he was "confident" of his team's chances, lashing out at what he termed "Western sponsors" of the trial.

If his conviction is upheld, Habre will serve his sentence in Senegal or in another AU country.

Assane Dioma Ndiaye, who defended the civil cases leading to the demand for reparations from Habre, said anything less than upholding the sentences handed down would be a huge blow.

Given the gravity of the accusations against Habre and the long fight for justice by the victims, "a sentence which is not in line with the facts would be a massive disappointment," Ndiaye said.

Habre fled to Senegal after his 1990 ouster by Chad's current President Idriss Deby, and for more than 20 years lived freely in an upmarket Dakar suburb with his wife and children.

Reed Brody, an American lawyer who has worked with the victims since 1999, said the evidence presented at court was "overwhelming".

Brody described "handwritten instructions for the mistreatment of prisoners, the testimony of a woman he raped, witnesses who received his orders and others whom he personally sent to prison, a jail on the grounds of his palace," as examples.

The trial also set a global precedent as the first time a country had prosecuted the former leader of another nation for rights abuses.

Read more on:    au  |  hissene habre  |  senagal  |  chad  |  west africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

The scientist poised to save millions from the devastation of malaria

22 minutes ago
Partner content

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Judge Desai inspects former Van Breda family home

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday April 22 2017-04-22 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 