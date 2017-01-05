 

Death threats as Gambia situation worsens, rights groups say

2017-01-05 20:05
Dakar - Human rights groups say the situation in Gambia is worsening as political opponents are detained by authorities and some receive death threats.

The tiny West African country awaits a key court ruling January 10 in the disputed presidential election.

President Yahya Jammeh initially conceded defeat in the December 1 vote, only to change his mind a week later.

Meanwhile, supporters of President-elect Adama Barrow say he is going ahead with plans for a January 19 inauguration.

Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International said on Thursday that two founding members of the #Gambiahasdecided movement have fled the country.

The country's election chief also has left Gambia after a threat made against his life.

At least six others have been briefly detained for wearing #Gambiahasdecided T-shirts.

Matric pass rate should be at 100% - Wits professor

