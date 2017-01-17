 

'Deny men sex' if they don't register to vote, Kenyan MP tells women

2017-01-17 13:30
A potential voter holds his card after undergoing the voter registration process at the start of countrywide 14-day exercise at the Kenyan port city of Mombasa. (AFP)

A potential voter holds his card after undergoing the voter registration process at the start of countrywide 14-day exercise at the Kenyan port city of Mombasa. (AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – A female member of parliament in Kenya, Mishi Mboko, has reportedly urged women in opposition strongholds to deny men sex if they don't register to vote in the upcoming elections.

Kenya's election commission on Monday began a national drive to register millions of new voters ahead of the August presidential poll, with rival parties encouraging their supporters to sign up on time.

Kenyans were set to go to the polls on August 8 in what was believed to be a hard-fought general election decided in large part by the core support of candidates' ethnic constituencies.

According to Standard, Mboko urged women to deny their spouses conjugal rights to force them to register to vote.

Mboko said this while speaking in the coastal region of Mombasa where she handed out cheques to women and youth self-help groups.

She said sex was a powerful weapon to make reluctant men rush to register as voters.

"Women this is the strategy you should adopt. It is the best. Deny them sex until they show you their voter’s card," Mboko was quoted as saying.
Read more on:    kenya  |  kenya 2017 elections  |  east africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Uganda military denies M23 rebels left camp

5 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Vredehoek residents on the fire line count the costs

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday January 14 2017-01-14 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 