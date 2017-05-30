 

Diplomats concerned over Rwanda social media controls

2017-05-30 21:31
Rwandan President Paul Kagame (File: AFP)

Rwandan President Paul Kagame (File: AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Kigali - Western diplomats in Rwanda voiced their concern on Tuesday over an order that presidential candidates must submit their social media messages to the country's election commission for pre-approval before dissemination.

"We are all concerned about this recent development and I think it is important to really understand what is behind this very, very serious limitation on the freedom of expression," said US ambassador Erica Barks-Ruggles.

The envoy was speaking at a panel on human rights organised by the European Union and attended by foreign diplomats as well as Rwanda's justice minister.

The measure giving control over social media use to the National Electoral Commission (NEC) will take effect at the start of the official campaign period on July 14 ahead of elections on August 4.

The rule states that all "messages, photographs and other campaign material" to be published on social networks must be submitted to the commission for approval at least 48 hours before they are due to be published.

It is aimed at "avoiding expressions, words, acts that can lead to acts of insecurity, the awakening of divisionism among the Rwandan population," said Kalisa Mbanda, election commission president.

Germany's ambassador Peter Woeste said other countries also faced problems of controlling hate speech, but asked whether "censorship [is] the way to go?" EU ambassador Michael Ryan described the measure as "too limiting".

Rwanda opposition figures have also criticised the move saying it will be used to block any criticism of President Paul Kagame who has been in charge of the country since 1994 and is running for a third term after changing the constitution to permit his candidacy.

Four opposition candidates are hoping to run against Kagame, if they are granted approval by the election commission.

While the constitution enshrines a multiparty system, there is virtually no opposition in the country, with the ruling Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) exerting total control over the political, social and economic spheres.

Since the end of the genocide, which killed around 800 000 people mostly from the Tutsi ethnic group in 1994, Rwanda has been praised for its economic performance and stability but criticised for its attacks and limitations on freedom of expression.

Read more on:    paul kagame  |  rwanda  |  east africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Amnesty says Egypt law threatens to annihilate rights groups

48 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: 'Boere boys' get down to Brenda Fassie
Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Tuesday May 30 results 2017-05-30 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 