 

Diplomats in Kenya hail democracy in vote ruling

2017-09-02 07:21
File: AFP

Nairobi - The US ambassador and other diplomats in Kenya say the Supreme Court ruling nullifying the presidential election "has demonstrated Kenya's resilient democracy and commitment to the rule of law".

The joint statement by two dozen heads of diplomatic missions includes Britain, the European Union, France and Germany.

The court said the election commission "committed illegalities and irregularities" and it called for new elections within 60 days.

The joint diplomatic statement says that "all electoral processes can be improved, and we will continue to support Kenya's institutions in this important work."

Diplomats already had congratulated President Uhuru Kenyatta on his election win.


