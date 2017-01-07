Doctors Without Borders giving food to Boko Haram refugees

Lagos - Doctors Without Borders says it has given food to at least 26 000 families taking refuge from Boko Haram Islamic extremists in northeast Nigeria's biggest city, stepping outside its traditional medical role to try to prevent more children dying.

A statement on Saturday says people are "in desperate need" and other organisations are not stepping up.

The UN agencies and private charities operate in Maiduguri city alongside government agencies being investigated for corruption in food distribution. Refugees have almost doubled the population of Maiduguri, the birthplace of Boko Haram, to 2.5 million.

The United Nations last month appealed for $1bn to tackle Africa's worst humanitarian crisis in which 5.1 million refugees face starvation in northeast Nigeria.

It warns many more could die in famine than the 20 000-plus killed in the seven-year Islamic uprising.