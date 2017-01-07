 

Doctors Without Borders giving food to Boko Haram refugees

2017-01-07 20:58
File: AFP

File: AFP

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Lagos - Doctors Without Borders says it has given food to at least 26 000 families taking refuge from Boko Haram Islamic extremists in northeast Nigeria's biggest city, stepping outside its traditional medical role to try to prevent more children dying.

A statement on Saturday says people are "in desperate need" and other organisations are not stepping up.

The UN agencies and private charities operate in Maiduguri city alongside government agencies being investigated for corruption in food distribution. Refugees have almost doubled the population of Maiduguri, the birthplace of Boko Haram, to 2.5 million.

The United Nations last month appealed for $1bn to tackle Africa's worst humanitarian crisis in which 5.1 million refugees face starvation in northeast Nigeria.

It warns many more could die in famine than the 20 000-plus killed in the seven-year Islamic uprising.

Read more on:    un  |  msf  |  boko haram  |  nigeria  |  west africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Akufo-Addo takes oath as Ghana's new president

2017-01-07 19:00

Inside News24

 
/News
Steps to better maths pass rate

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 06:53 AM
Road name: N2

Bellville 06:03 AM
Road name: N1

More traffic reports
PowerBall, Plus Friday January 6 results 2017-01-06 22:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 