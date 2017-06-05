 

DRC army fights rebels in east, 11 hostages released

2017-06-05 20:00
Beni - A military spokesperson says 11 people kidnapped by rebels in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo have been released after days of fighting.

Captain Mak Hazukay Mongba said on Monday that residents of Mamundioma village were freed on Sunday near the Virunga National Park after the military intensified fighting against Allied Democratic Forces rebels. The ADF rebels had taken the 11 after an attack on Friday.

The released hostages said they were told to call on the military to halt operations against ADF rebels.

The group has killed more than 1 000 people in eastern DRC since October 2014.

A local rights group based in Beni says more than 100 people are still being held by the rebels.

ADF, founded in Uganda, has been active since the 1990s but intensified its attacks inside DRC several years ago.

