 

DRC: Kabila to leave after 2017 vote under new deal

2017-01-01 19:00
Joseph Kabila (File: AFP)

Joseph Kabila (File: AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Kinshasa - Political parties in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) signed a deal late on Saturday that calls for President Joseph Kabila to leave power after an election that now will be held by the end of next year instead of mid-2018 as his party originally proposed.

The New Year's Eve agreement comes after months of unrest that left dozens dead and threatened to further destabilise the vast Central African nation with a painful history of dictatorship and civil war.

Catholic church officials had mediated talks to reach a compromise and initially imposed a Christmas deadline. The negotiations reached a stalemate, though, and resumed again on Thursday under mounting pressure to avoid major violence amid opposition calls for Kabila to step down.

Officials announced that a deal had been reached on Saturday evening on the major issues though representatives did not sign it until around 23:00 local time on New Year's Eve.

Monsignor Marcel Utembi, president of the church body known as CENCO, hailed the progress but acknowledged the challenges still ahead with implementation.

Logistical challenges 

"It's one thing to have a political compromise but putting it into place is another," he said.

Neither Kabila nor opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi was to personally sign the agreement on Saturday. And even before the night was over, some members of Kabila's party already were casting doubt on the feasibility of the electoral deadline.

"Elections in 2017 — yes. But not to lie, the questions (about the dates) are highly technical. If they won't work, there will be an evaluation. It's why we have adopted a council to follow up on the agreement," said Ramazani Shadari, the deputy prime minister of the interior and a member of Kabila's party.

Kabila became president in 2001 after the assassination of his father, and was constitutionally barred from seeking another term after his mandate expired December 19. However, no presidential election was held in November and a court ruled he could stay in office until such a ballot could be organised.

The president's party said that wasn't possible before mid-2018 because of logistical challenges in organising the ballot. An angry opposition took to the streets demanding that the vote be held as soon as possible.

Source of legitimacy 

In his New Year's message to the Congolese people, Kabila reasserted his commitment to democracy even as opponents accused him of prolonging his rule through a technicality.

"The source of legitimacy is only through the people at the ballot box," he said Saturday.

Under the deal, the vote will be organised by the end of 2017 though some details still need to be finalised. That process could reveal other disputes, and opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi already has signaled that his supporters "will only be satisfied the day the transfer of power will happen".

Still, the agreement to not modify the constitution effectively blocks Kabila from rewriting it so that he can seek a third term, a major victory for the opposition.

Another point of conflict in the ongoing negotiations had been who would serve as prime minister until the elections. Kabila already had gone ahead and appointed someone this month who is from the opposition, but he came from the minority of opposition politicians who had taken part in negotiations back in October.

Leading contender 

The coalition of opposition parties that boycotted those talks wanted the prime minister to come from their group instead. It was not immediately clear late on Saturday who would take the position.

The opposition also had demanded the release of political prisoners, and the dropping of criminal charges against opposition leader Moise Katumbi that they believe were politically motivated. Katumbi fled abroad as prosecutors announced their intent to try him on charges of hiring mercenaries, which he denied. Before going into exile and the canceling of the election, he was seen as a leading contender for the presidency.

Under Saturday's deal, mediating group CENCO will examine Katumbi's case.

Human Rights Watch has said that at least 34 people were killed in violence during demonstrations after Kabila's mandate expired. Earlier this year, more than 50 others died in protests that took place when the electoral commission failed to schedule the November election, according to the UN.


Read more on:    joseph kabila  |  drc  |  central africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Fraud: Anti-graft agency 'probes another Zim minister'

2017-01-01 17:00

Inside News24

 
/News
'Work hard; have fun!' - Class of 2016's tips for future matrics

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Friday December 30 results 2016-12-30 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 