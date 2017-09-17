 

DRC opens inquiry into killing of dozens of Burundian refugees

2017-09-17 20:12
iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Kinshasa - The Democratic Republic of Congo said Sunday that it had opened an inquiry after soldiers fired on Burundian refugees in the eastern South Kivu province, killing dozens.

Government spokesperson Lambert Mende also claimed that many of those killed during the clashes were members of an "armed group", without providing details.

The UN's Monusco peacekeeping mission in the country had said on Saturday that at least 36 refugees were killed in the violence in Kamanyola on Friday, in which a Congolese soldier also died.

But Mende appeared to dispute this, saying: "It has even been claimed they had bibles: Was the Congolese army lieutenant killed after being hit by bibles?"

Witnesses told AFP that many of the Burundians in Kamanyola were victims of religious persecution because they are followers of a female prophet called Zebiya, who has attested to seeing visions of the Virgin Mary in northern Burundi.

Interior ministry official Josue Boji said Saturday that the clashes began after a group of refugees overran a jail run by the country's domestic intelligence agency to demand the release of four Burundians who had been arrested for expulsion on Wednesday night.

Boji said troops tried to disperse the refugees by "firing in the air but were overwhelmed" when the group responded by throwing stones.

At least 124 refugees were also wounded.

Tens of thousands of Burundians have fled to the eastern DR Congo to escape a wave of violence that unfurled in 2015 after Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza sought a fiercely contested third term in office.

Overall, the violence in Burundi has claimed 500 to 2 000 lives, according to differing tolls provided by the UN or NGOs, and more than 400 000 Burundians have fled abroad.

Around 36 000 are in DRC, mainly in the overcrowded camp of Lusenda in the east, or several transit camps.

Read more on:    pierre nkurunziza  |  burundi  |  drc  |  central africa  |  east africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Rival Libya govt seeks international recognition

2017-09-17 18:06

Inside News24

 
/News
Pretoria company comes to the rescue of drought-stricken West Coast farmers
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, September 16 2017-09-17 08:57 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 