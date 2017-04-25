 

DRC should not have shown video of UN expert killings: UN

2017-04-25 14:56
iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

New York - The United Nations on Monday criticised Congolese authorities for releasing a video showing the grisly murders of two UN experts, saying the move could harm the investigation and was traumatic for the families.

"The video is evidence in the crime. We don't think it should have been released. We don't think it should have been shown," said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

Congolese authorities showed the two-minute video to journalists, in an apparent bid to address suspicions that Kinshasa may have had a hand in the murders.

Dujarric said the video was authentic. "One can only imagine how traumatic it is to the families of the victims," he said.

The video showed Michael Sharp and Zaida Catalan surrounded by seven people speaking Tshiluba, the main language of Kasai, armed with machetes, sticks and one with an old gun.

Through an interpreter out of shot, the armed men promise to show the location of mass graves in the bush. Seemingly worried, the white man asks the interpreter in French with a marked accent: "Why are they armed and angry?"

The two foreigners are quickly forced to sit on the ground before orders are barked and they are shot. One of the victims is then beheaded.

"This is how the men of Kamwina Nsapu operate," government spokesman Lambert Mende told reporters, saying the murder showed "the work of terrorists that must be wiped out by all means."

Two suspects were detained over the kidnap and murder of Sharp, who was American, and dual Swedish-Chilean national Catalan, earlier this month, but one escaped with the help of police guarding them.

Sharp and Catalan were members of the UN panel of experts who were seeking to investigate reports of mass graves in the central Kasai region.

Hundreds of people have been killed in violence in diamond-rich Kasai since a tribal uprising began after traditional chieftain Kamwina Nsapu was killed in August last year.

Read more on:    un  |  drc  |  central africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Grace Mugabe blocks high level probe against Kasukuwere

2017-04-25 14:01

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Former sports anchor and neighbour Martin Locke recalls fateful night at Van Bredas

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday April 22 2017-04-22 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 