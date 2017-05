What To Read Next

Kinshasa - Spiralling violence in Democratic Republic of Congo's central Kasai region has killed 390 tribal militia fighters and 124 government troops since the end of March, the army said on Monday.

"DRC's armed forces have been waging operations to back up the police since end March in Kasai," the army's (FARDC) Brigadier General Leon-Richard Kasonga told a news conference.

"We have klled 390 militia fighters" and recorded "39 deaths in FARDC ranks" as well as "85 police officers killed", he said.