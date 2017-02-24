 

East Libya imposes foreign travel curbs

2017-02-24 06:08
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Benghazi - Authorities in control of eastern Libya on Thursday imposed foreign travel curbs on residents aged between 18 and 45, saying they would need security clearance.

"Libyan men and women aged between 18 and 45 are forbidden from leaving the country without prior security clearance from the relevant authorities," said General Abdelrazek al-Nadhouri, military commander of forces loyal to authorities in the east of Libya.

The aim was "to put in place the necessary regulations to confront dangers from abroad which threaten national security" and not to damage the rights of Libyans, he said.

The permits are to be issued by the intelligence services.

A decision announced on Sunday by the same general banning women under 60 from travel abroad without a male guardian has already stirred outrage among ordinary Libyans.

Libya has been wracked by chaos since the 2011 toppling of longtime dictator Muammar Gaddafi, with rival authorities and militias battling for control of the oil-rich country.

The authorities in Libya's east have refused to recognise a UN-backed unity government in the capital Tripoli.

Read more on:    muammar gaddafi  |  libya  |  north africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'24:Legacy' producers apologise for using Kenya attack video

2017-02-23 22:23

Inside News24

 
/Sport
I'm still the same Siya - new Stormers captain Siya Kolisi

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, February 22 2017-02-22 21:59 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 