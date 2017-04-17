 

Egypt arrests 13 'preparing attacks'

2017-04-17 06:54




Cairo - The Egyptian authorities have arrested 13 suspected "terrorists" allegedly planning to attack Christians and public institutions, the interior ministry said on Sunday, a week after deadly church bombings.

The announcement came as Egypt's Christians marked Easter under tight security a week after Palm Sunday bombings claimed by the Islamic State group killed 45 people at churches in the cities of Tanta and Alexandria.

The "13 terrorist elements" belonged to cells preparing attacks against "government and Christian institutions" and police in four northern provinces including Alexandria, a ministry statement said.

Security forces have also discovered two farms in Alexandria and the neighbouring province of Beheira that were used to make explosives and store weapons, the ministry added.

Egypt's Coptic Church said on Wednesday that it would cut back on Easter celebrations to a simple mass after the bombings.

Parliament on Tuesday unanimously approved a three-month state of emergency declared by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in the aftermath of the attacks.


Read more on:    abdel fattah al-sisi  |  egypt  |  north africa  |  religion

