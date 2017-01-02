 

Egypt arrests senior judge amid corruption probe

2017-01-02 16:00
iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cairo - Egyptian authorities on Sunday arrested a senior judge as they press a rare investigation into corruption at a top court, judicial sources said.

Wael Shalabi, secretary general of the council of state, an administrative court, was arrested at dawn and taken in for questioning, the sources said.

His arrest comes days after the Administrative Control Authority responsible for tracking corruption arrested the council's chief procurement officer, Gamal el-Labban.

Media reports said Labban was detained after a huge amount of cash was found at his home.

He reportedly had in his possession $1.3m as well as $4m and two million euros($2.1m).

Prosecutors ordered Labban's detention for four days pending an investigation.

After Labban's arrest, Shalabi submitted his resignation to the council of state which accepted it on Saturday. In a statement, it also pledged to investigate all procurement contracts reached over the past five years.

A prosecution official on Sunday said Shalabi may be implicated because the procurement department at the council of state cannot finalise deals unless he signs the paperwork.

Recordings of calls made by Labban showed that Shalabi was "involved in many" aspects of the current investigation, said the prosecution official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

He gave no further details.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who has pledged tough economic reforms to cut public spending, has vowed to crack down on corruption.

On Wednesday, he said that anyone found guilty of wrongdoing would be prosecuted, stressing that "no one is too big for accountability".

It is rare for Egypt to investigate alleged corruption inside its judicial institutions.

Watchdog Transparency International ranks Egypt as 88th out of 168 countries on its corruption perceptions index.

Read more on:    abdel fattah al-sisi  |  egypt  |  north africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

This artist holds the antidote to our identity crisis

53 minutes ago
Partner content

Inside News24

 
/News
'Work hard; have fun!' - Class of 2016's tips for future matrics

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Strand 12:53 PM
Road name: CONGESTION

Fish Hoek 12:51 PM
Road name: Main Road

More traffic reports
PowerBall, Plus Friday December 30 results 2016-12-30 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 