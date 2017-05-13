 

Egypt calls for lifting of arms embargo on Libya

2017-05-13 19:59
Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (File: AFP)

Cairo - Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi is calling on the international community to lift an arms embargo on Libya so that weapons can be delivered legally to a powerful general he backs in the fractured country's east.

After meeting Field Marshal Khalifa Hifter in Cairo on Saturday, al-Sisi, himself a former military man, said that Hifter's Libyan National Army required the weapons to fight terrorism.

Efforts should be made to stop foreign funding from flowing to terrorist groups in Libya, he added.

Libya descended into chaos following the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed dictator Moammar Gaddafi.

The oil-rich nation is now split between rival governments and militias.

Hifter is allied with the internationally-recognized parliament in eastern Libya and at odds with the UN-backed government in Tripoli.

moammar gaddafi  |  abdel fattah al sisi  |  egypt  |  libya  |  north africa

