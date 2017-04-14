 

Egypt Copts mark solemn Good Friday

2017-04-14 15:57
(File: AFP)

(File: AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cairo - Egyptian Copts observed a solemn Good Friday with prayers and fasting, as the community reeled from a pair of church bombings that killed dozens on Palm Sunday.

The government had declared a state of emergency and called in the army to protect "vital" installations following last week's suicide bombings claimed by the Islamic State group.

On Friday, Copts attended churches across the country to commemorate the day they believe Jesus Christ was crucified.

The services mark the Stations of the Cross, representing the Biblical account of the cross-bearing Christ as he was led to his crucifixion and burial.

The rites were especially mournful for the Christian minority following last Sunday's suicide bombings at churches in the cities of Tanta and Alexandria which killed 45 people, Coptic Bishop Kirillos told AFP.

"With these incidents we are now living with Christ in his pain," he said.

On Saturday, the Orthodox will mark Easter, with Coptic Pope Tawadros II leading services in Cairo's Saint Mark's Cathedral.

The church had announced it would scale back Easter celebrations to a simple mass in the wake of the bombings.

"Given the current circumstances and our solidarity with the families of the dead, we are going to limit our celebrations to Easter mass," it said in a statement.

"There will be no decorations in churches and the rooms normally reserved for the reception of worshippers wishing to exchange season's greetings will remain closed," an official at the Coptic patriarchate told AFP.

The violence came ahead of Catholic Pope Francis's first visit to Egypt, which a Vatican official said will go ahead as planned on April 28 and 29 despite the attacks.

Copts, who make up about one tenth of Egypt's population of more than 92 million, have been targeted several times in recent months.

In December, an Islamic State group suicide bomber set off an explosives vest in a Cairo church, killing 29 people.

Read more on:    pope francis  |  egypt  |  north africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

A crime-fighting journalist, the faces that shaped our nation, and the champion next door

17 minutes ago
Partner content

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Bombings, kidnappings and treason - a week in Africa

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Claremont 15:58 PM
Road name: Protea Road

Claremont 15:58 PM
Road name: Paradise Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday April 12 2017-04-12 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 