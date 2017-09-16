 

Egypt court sentences 7 to death over links to ISIS

2017-09-16 17:59
File: AFP

File: AFP

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cairo - An Egyptian court has sentenced seven people to death over links to the Islamic State group in Libya.

Saturday's ruling refers the case to the Grand Mufti, the country's top theological authority, to solicit his non-binding opinion on the sentences. The referral is a formality in cases of capital punishment.

The court has set a November 25 date for issuing the final verdict in the case, which involves 20 defendants.

The verdict is subject to appeal.

Charges include belonging to a militant group affiliated with ISIS branch in Libya, weapons possession, inciting violence and participating in the beheading of 21 Egyptian Coptic Christian workers in Libya in 2015.

Read more on:    isis  |  libya  |  egypt  |  north africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Tsvangirai stable, urges Zimbabweans to register to vote

2017-09-16 15:15

Inside News24

 
/News
Pretoria company comes to the rescue of drought-stricken West Coast farmers
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Green Point 19:04 PM
Road name: Ebenezer Road

Green Point 18:40 PM
Road name: Chiappini Street

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, September 15 2017-09-15 21:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 