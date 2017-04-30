 

Egypt court sentences cleric to death in absentia

2017-04-30 20:06
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cairo - An Egyptian court has sentenced a hard-line cleric to death in absentia on charges of establishing a "terror group" after the 2013 overthrow of an elected Islamist president.

Wagdi Ghoneim, who currently lives in Turkey and is an outspoken supporter of ousted President Mohammed Morsi, dismissed Sunday's ruling, saying he had not been in Egypt since 2001.

Egypt has waged a sweeping crackdown against Morsi's now-outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group, jailing thousands and killing hundreds in street clashes in the months following his 2013 overthrow.

Ghoneim supports the Brotherhood, but espouses to hard-line views that are dismissed by more moderate members of the group, such as a prohibition on celebrating Christmas with Christians.

If he returns to Egypt, he would be retried on the same charges.

Read more on:    egypt  |  north africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Morocco's Christian converts emerge from the shadows

2017-04-30 17:31

Inside News24

 
/News
Pope in Africa, presidential health scare and GOLD!
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Clanwilliam 19:17 PM
Road name: N7

Parklands 17:10 PM
Road name: Sandown Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday April 29 2017-04-29 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 