 

Egypt finalises deal with Russia for first nuclear plant

2017-09-05 06:19
iStock

Cairo - Russian media say Egypt has finalised a deal to build a nuclear power plant with funding from Moscow after nearly two years of negotiations.

The reports Monday came after Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in China, where they were attending a summit.

The nuclear plant will be built in Dabaa, about 13km northwest of Cairo on the Mediterranean coast.

Egypt's presidency says el-Sissi has invited Putin to Egypt to mark the start of construction.

In 2015, Egypt signed an agreement with Russia to build a four-reactor power plant. It will receive a $25 billion Russian loan to cover 85 percent of the plant, with a capacity of 4 800 MW.

Read more on:    russia  |  egypt  |  north africa

