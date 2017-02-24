 

Egypt more than doubles foreign visitors' visa costs

2017-02-24 22:07
Cairo - Egyptian airport officials say that authorities are more than doubling the cost of entry visas for foreign visitors starting next week.

The officials said on Friday that foreigners will have to pay $60 per visa, up from $25 and $70 for multiple entry visas.

They added that banks and tour agencies received a notification from the Foreign Ministry about the new price hike, which will go into effect on Wednesday.

They spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorised to speak to the press.

The price increase comes as the country's vital tourism industry struggles to rehabilitate itself after a crushing blow in 2015 when Islamic militants downed a Russian airliner killing everyone on board.

