 

Egypt refers 48 to trial over ISIS church bombings

2017-05-21 20:00
(File, AFP)

(File, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cairo - Egyptian authorities have referred 48 suspected Islamic State group members to military trial over three deadly church bombings, the public prosecutor's office said in a statement on Sunday.

Of the 48 suspects, 31 are in custody and 17 still at large, it said.

IS claimed responsibility for the three suicide attacks that targeted the churches in December and April.

A December 11 attack in the heart of Cairo on the Saint Peter and Saint Paul church, adjacent to the headquarters of Coptic Pope Tawadros II, killed 29 people.

On April 9, 45 people were killed in twin church bombings claimed by ISIS as Christians gathered to celebrate Palm Sunday in the cities of Tanta and Alexandria.

ISIS has threatened to carry out more attacks against Egypt's Christians, who make up around 10 percent of its population of about 90 million.

The suspects allegedly set up IS cells in Cairo and in the southern province of Qena, the statement said.

It added that they were also suspected of undergoing training at ISIS military camps in Libya and Syria.

The group is also accused of killing eight policemen and wounding three at a checkpoint in the southwest on January 16, the statement said.

Since last month's church attacks, the interior ministry has issued regular statements announcing the arrest of ISIS suspects in connection with the bombings.

Read more on:    egypt  |  north africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Nigerian troops battle Boko Haram, at least 13 killed

2017-05-21 17:32

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Zille intervenes after threats to burn down Gugulethu school
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, 20 May 2017-05-20 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 