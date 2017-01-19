 

Egypt refers over 300 terror suspects to military prosecutor

2017-01-19 10:47
Cairo - Egyptian authorities have referred over 300 alleged Islamists to military prosecutors over charges of terrorism and affiliation to a militant group which was behind a string of attacks targeting police and military.

In a Wednesday statement, the state prosecutor accused the suspects of links to the Hasm group, which is widely believed to be an armed offshoot of Egypt's now-banned Muslim Brotherhood.

The suspects are accused of involvement in at least 14 terrorist attacks including a failed assassination attempt against the country's former grand mufti and targeted killings of top military officers.

A total of 144 are in police custody while the rest are on the run.

Among them, a top Brotherhood politician Mohammed Ali Bishr, who has been in jail since November 2014 - nearly two years before Hasm emerged.

muslim bortherhood  |  egypt  |  north africa

