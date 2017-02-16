 

Egypt swears in 9 new Cabinet ministers in limited shuffle

2017-02-16 20:27

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cairo - Egypt has sworn in nine new ministers to the cabinet of Prime Minister Sherif Ismail.

The new ministers, sworn in Thursday by President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, will oversee agriculture, parliamentary affairs, investment and international cooperation, trade, local development, planning, education, higher education and transport.

The shuffle included the merging of several portfolios and comes as Egypt experiences an economic crisis brought about by years of turmoil following a 2011 popular uprising.

A package of economic reforms introduced last year to secure a $12bn IMF loan has sparked a steep rise in the price of basic commodities as well as services, with the Egyptian pound losing half of its value against the US dollar.

The annual inflation rate rose to nearly 30% in January.

Read more on:    abdel fattah al sisi  |  egypt  |  north africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Angolan vice president faces corruption charges in Portugal

2017-02-16 19:23

Inside News24

 
/News
SONA debate day 3: President Zuma responds

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday February 15 2017-02-15 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 