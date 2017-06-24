 

Egypt tycoon jailed for diva murder freed after presidential pardon

2017-06-24 18:00
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cairo - An Egyptian real estate tycoon jailed for the murder of a Lebanese pop diva was freed on Friday as part of a presidential pardon for hundreds of detainees, security officials said.

State television said President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi pardoned a total of 502 prisoners to mark Eid al-Fitr holiday at the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Hisham Talaat Moustafa, who was sentenced to 15 years in jail in 2010 for the murder of Suzanne Tamim, was among those pardoned on health grounds, an interior ministry official told AFP.

Moustafa was released from prison on Friday, he said. A police official at the Torah jail south of Cairo confirmed the tycoon had been freed.

Tamim, Moustafa's lover, was murdered in July 2008 at her Dubai apartment by former policeman Mohsen al-Sukkari.

The court which sentenced Moustafa to jail accused him of having paid Sukkari $2m to cut Tamim's throat.

Sukkari was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Tamim's killing sparked an outcry in the region, particularly in Egypt where Moustafa was a respected figure and a businessman associate of ousted president Hosni Mubarak's son and heir apparent Gamal.

Moustafa was also a member of Mubarak's now-dissolved National Democratic Party.

In May 2009, Moustafa was sentenced to jail but a year later an appeals court overturned the verdict on procedural grounds and ordered a retrial. In 2010 he was handed a 15-year prison sentence.

State television said those pardoned by Sisi included people jailed in connection with "demonstrations". It did not elaborate.

In July 2013, Egypt's army, then headed by Sisi, ousted Islamist president Mohamed Morsi who had succeeded Mubarak, and launched a crackdown on Morsi's Muslim Brotherhood.

The crackdown saw hundreds of demonstrators killed and thousands jailed, including secular dissidents.

In the aftermath of the crackdown authorities also banned all but police-approved protests.

Read more on:    egypt  |  north africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

UPDATE: Zim police clash with farm-workers, 'over a dozen' held in 'fresh land grabs'

2017-06-24 16:10

Inside News24

 
/Africa
Focus on Africa: Bomb attack, famine and refugees
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 10:29 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Maitland 18:04 PM
Road name: Voortrekker Road

More traffic reports
PowerBall, Plus Friday June 23 results 2017-06-23 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 