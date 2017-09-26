 

Egyptian opposition figure defiant after court conviction

2017-09-26 16:32
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cairo - A senior Egyptian opposition figure convicted of offending public morals says his verdict is payback after he won a lawsuit against the government over two Red Sea islands that Egypt had surrendered to Saudi Arabia.

Khaled Ali was widely expected to run against President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi in next year's presidential elections. He said on Facebook that he intends to appeal. He will lose his eligibility to run in the election if the verdict is upheld.

Ali didn't attend Monday's hearing in which he was convicted of making an obscene finger gesture.

Though a court in January annulled the islands handover under a 2016 Saudi-Egypt deal, parliament later approved the pact and al-Sisi ratified it, clearing the way for its implementation.

Saudi Arabia is a major financial backer for Egypt.

Read more on:    egypt  |  north africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Wildlife groups accused of funding abuses against Pygmies in Africa

2017-09-26 15:01

Inside News24

 
/News
'Your life will never be the same, but it doesn't have to be bad' - rape survivor
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, September 23 2017-09-23 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 