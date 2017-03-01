 

Egypt's main state daily in a spat with parliament speaker

2017-03-01 19:37
Cairo - Egypt's flagship state newspaper, Al-Ahram, has accused the country's parliament speaker of making "inappropriate" comments and borderline abuse of authority.

The quarrel - a rare public spat between two of Egypt's leading institutions - began this week when Parliament Speaker Ali Abdel-Al criticised the paper's coverage of the legislature.

He said the 141-year-old newspaper was mismanaged and had better remember that "we finance it."

Al-Ahram's Wednesday edition said Abdel-Al's criticism was inappropriate and condescending and that he should double check his facts.

Separately, Abdel-Al said this week that he plans to sue the editor of an independent daily for defamation of the legislature, a 596-seat chamber packed with government supporters.

The editor of Al-Maqal, Ibrahim Issa, is among few opposition voices left in the mostly pro-government media.

egypt  |  north africa

PowerBall, Plus Tuesday February 28 results 2017-02-28 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
