What To Read Next

Cairo - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi ordered military deployments to protect "vital and important infrastructure" after Islamic State group bombings hit two churches on Sunday, killing dozens of people.

"President Sisi... has decided to order the military to deploy protection units to guard vital and important infrastructure in all the republic's provinces," a statement from the presidency said.

Two church bombings, one in the city of Tanta and the other in Alexandria, killed at least 43 people earlier on Sunday, months after a church was bombed in Cairo.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for all three attacks.