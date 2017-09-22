 

English speakers take to the streets in Cameroon

2017-09-22 20:28

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Yaound - Several thousand demonstrators took to the streets in English-speaking parts of Cameroon in protest at perceived discrimination in favour of the country's francophone majority, concurring sources said.

"Several thousand people have been marching in Bamenda," the main town in northwest Cameroon and the hub of anglophone agitation, a source close to the regional authorities said, requesting anonymity.

State radio announced that the authorities in the English-speaking northwest had banned all street demonstrations and internal movement within the region's departments (counties) until October 3.

Several sources said police were heavily deployed in Bamenda.

"The demonstrators arrived at the entrance to the university campus," a university teacher who saw the incident told AFP.

"They sang and raised the flag" of Ambazonia, the name given to a sought-after independent state.

"They then took down their flag and carried on marching, without incident. The shops in town are closed," he said.

Other rallies took place in parts of southwestern Cameroon, where there is also a substantial anglophone population, sources said.

A fifth of Cameroon's 22 million people is anglophone - a legacy of the unification in 1961 of two colonial-era entities previously run by France and Britain.

English-speakers have long complained that Cameroon's wealth has not been shared out fairly and that they suffer discrimination.

Special grievances are about education and the judicial system, where they say the French language and legal system are imposed on them.

Several schools have been torched in Bamenda since the start of the school year in early September.

Most campaigners want the country to resume a federalist system - an approach that followed independence in 1960 but was later scrapped - but a hardline minority is calling for secession. On social media, some have been calling for October 1 to be symbolically named independence day.

The country's president, Paul Biya, 84, who has been in power since 1982 is opposed to both federalism and secession.

Several hundred troops were deployed to anglophone regions in August after some separatists announced via social media that an armed pro-independence group had been set up.

But the same month, Biya also sought to ease tensions by calling off prosecution of anglophone leaders on charges of conspiracy to commit acts of terrorism and revolution.

Read more on:    paul biya  |  cameroon  |  west africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

C Africa asks UN to send more peacekeepers, ease arms embargo

51 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/Africa
WATCH: Mugabe looking frail at UN General Assembly
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, September 22 10 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 