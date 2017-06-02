 

Ethiopia blocks adoptions, leaving parents stranded

2017-06-02 16:26
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Addis Ababa - Ethiopia's government has suspended adoptions, leaving dozens of foreign parents unable to unite with orphans they have legally adopted, according to officials from four western embassies whose citizens are concerned.

The measure has also frozen hundreds of pending applications for inter-country adoptions, blindsiding families who have in some cases waited years and spent thousands of dollars to adopt a child from the Horn of Africa nation.

A spokesman for Ethiopia's Ministry of Women, Children and Youth Affairs declined to comment on the suspension, which diplomats said came into effect on April 21 without warning.

"We haven't been explained what the reasons are behind (the ban), and what the intentions are," Spanish ambassador Borja Montesino told AFP.

Ethiopia is a popular destination for families interested in inter-country adoption.

Spanish families took in 1,200 Ethiopian children in 2010 and 2011, which even led to a brief backlog when the embassy had to halt applications for a while, Montesino said.

American families have adopted more than 5,500 Ethiopian children since 2011, according to the United States embassy.

Adopting a child can involve months, if not years, of vetting by adoption agencies, courts, and embassies, along with thousands of dollars in fees and travel costs.

'We're legal parents'

American Jon Oren and his wife are among those who had already been made legal parents of an Ethiopian child who they are now unable to take home.

The couple had been waiting for the required permission to take their new three-year-old son out of the country when the suspension took effect.

"Now that we're legal parents, documented parents, I'm effectively responsible for his wellbeing," Oren told AFP.

"I kind of can't just undo what I feel are my desires and even legal obligations as a father."

About 40 other American parents are in a similar situation, according to a US embassy statement to AFP, and more than 200 families who have only started the process to adopt have had their application put on hold.

In Spain, about 50 families have had their applications frozen, the ambassador said, while a British official said around a dozen families from the United Kingdom have been affected.

Ethiopia's adoption system has faced allegations in the past that children who are not really orphans are being put up for adoption, prompting embassies to impose new regulations to vet prospective adoptees.

Jozef Naudts, deputy head of mission at the Belgian embassy said he had been told by officials that Ethiopia was reviewing its entire adoption system.

Five Belgian families' adoptions have been blocked by the ban, he said.

"We are just hoping that a solution can be found for the families that are in the process and get kind of stuck because of this decision," Naudts said.

Read more on:    ethiopia  |  east africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

The hotel built on hope, a homerun for the oddballs, and a tireless granny

48 minutes ago
Partner content

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Kidnapping survivor shares incredible escape from moving car
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, 31 May 2017-05-31 21:13 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 