 

Ethiopia opposition leader charged with inciting unrest

2017-03-05 09:01
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Addis Ababa - A prominent Ethiopian politician arrested after meeting European lawmakers last year has pleaded not guilty to inciting unrest in a country that remains under a state of emergency after anti-government protests.

Merara Gudina, who leads the opposition Oromo Federalist Congress, was charged Friday after being arrested upon his return from Brussels in November. He had spoken to the European lawmakers about Ethiopia's human rights situation after months of protests demanding wider political freedoms.

Fellow opposition member Tiruneh Gemta on Saturday said Merara is also accused of making contact with banned media outlets overseas.

Tiruneh told The Associated Press that the charge is a personal attack against Merara.

Merara last year was charged with violating the state of emergency imposed in October, but the charges were later dropped.

Read more on:    ethiopia  |  est africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Zim doctors cite 'huge compromise' as stoppage ends - for now

2017-03-05 07:15

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: Social Development minister gives SASSA update

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday March 4 2017-03-04 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 