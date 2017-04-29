 

Ethiopia sentences 2 accused al-Shabaab members to prison

2017-04-29 12:02
Addis Ababa - Ethiopia says two men accused of trying to establish a cell of the al-Shabaab extremist group inside the country have been sentenced to six years in prison.

The state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate on Friday reported that Bedris Yesuf and Anis Usman were accused of being members of the Somalia-based al-Shabaab and recruiting members for an Ethiopia-based cell.

The Ethiopian Federal Attorney General says the men were arrested three years ago while they were planning to carry out a terror attack.

Ethiopia is one of the countries that have sent troops to neighboring Somalia under an African Union mission against al-Shabaab, but in October it withdrew other forces it had sent independently into the country.

Al-Shabaab has carried out attacks beyond Somalia's borders, notably inside Kenya.

Read more on:    al shabaab  |  ethiopia  |  east africa

