 

Ethiopia sentences rebels accused of threatening massive dam

2017-04-14 07:27
Addis Ababa - Ethiopia's government says 10 rebels who attacked vehicles headed to a massive dam project and killed nine people have been sentenced to prison.

Ethiopia has accused the rebels of being trained and equipped by neighboring Eritrea, which denies it. They were arrested in March.

The state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate reported on Thursday that the prison sentences ranged from nine years to life.

The government says the rebels' target was the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. The project has caused concern in Egypt, which says the dam will reduce its share of the Nile River.

The dam is estimated to be more than half complete.

Ethiopia and Eritrea fought a border war from 1998 to 2000 and have had border skirmishes since then. Each has accused the other of supporting armed rebel groups.

