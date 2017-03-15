 

Ethiopia: South Sudanese tribesmen kill many across border

2017-03-15 19:48

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Addis Ababa - An Ethiopian official says 28 people were killed and 43 children kidnapped by armed members of a South Sudanese tribe between March 10 and 12.

Spokesperson Chol Chany for Ethiopia's Gambella region said on Wednesday that over 1 000 Murle tribes-people carried out the attack.

A similar incident in April 2016 saw 208 people killed and 125 children kidnapped.

Spokesperson Mawien Makol Arik for South Sudan's foreign ministry says he is aware of fighting in Gambella.

He says Ethiopian troops have not crossed the border into South Sudan in pursuit of the accused attackers.

Over the years Ethiopian and South Sudanese tribes have raided each other, often to steal cattle and abduct children to be used as herders.

Gambella is currently hosting close to 300 000 refugees from South Sudan's civil war.

Read more on:    south sudan  |  ethiopia  |  east africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Ethiopia relaxes emergency measures that followed protests

18 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/South Africa
Xenophobia persists through strict border controls

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Tuesday March 14 results 2017-03-14 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 