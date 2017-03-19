 

Ethiopia to turn site of deadly landfill collapse into park

2017-03-19 13:00
Rescuers work at the scene of a garbage landslide, on the outskirts of the capital Addis Ababa, in Ethiopia. (File: AP)

Rescuers work at the scene of a garbage landslide, on the outskirts of the capital Addis Ababa, in Ethiopia. (File: AP)

Addi Ababa - Ethiopia says it will turn the landfill where 113 people were killed in a garbage collapse into a park and green space.

Government spokesperson Negeri Lencho on Saturday said survivors of the disaster will no longer live there.

Hundreds of people had been thought to be living or working at the Koshe landfill where the collapse occurred March 11 on the outskirts of the capital, Addis Ababa. Most of the victims were women and children.

City officials have said people who had been living at the landfill have been relocated into temporary housing.

Negeri says the government's focus has been on search and rescue work and it is not yet known what caused the deadly collapse.

Read more on:    ethiopia  |  east africa

Lotto results, Saturday March 18 2017-03-18 21:04
