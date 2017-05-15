 

Family of 3 murdered, beheaded… suspected held

2017-05-15 13:59
Lilongwe – Police in Malawi have reportedly arrested a 23-year-old man, Sekile Zunda, following the murder, a few weeks ago, of a family of three.

The family from Rumphi district was reportedly murdered and their heads severed in a "horrendous" attack.

According to Nyasa Times, the three – a husband, wife and their daughter, 5 – were found beheaded in a forest in Bunda hills.

Their relative, Zunda, had since been arrested in connection with the incident.

The report said that the three left their home in Rumphi for Lilongwe some weeks ago to buy a vehicle, and Zunda accompanied them.

The family’s other relatives allegedly last heard from them when they said they were at the Road Traffic Department for the registration of the vehicle.

Police said the vehicle was still missing.

Maravi Post report indicated that this was one of the most gruesome murders the southern African country had experienced in recent times. 

