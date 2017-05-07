 

Famine could spread to 3rd South Sudan county: report

2017-05-07 17:30
iStock

iStock (iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Nairobi - Famine is at risk of spreading to a third county in South Sudan in the absence of food aid, a new report from a US-backed monitoring group says, with the United Nations warning on Sunday that hundreds of thousands of children could die without assistance.

The report from the Famine Early Warning Systems Network says starvation is likely to occur in Koch county in the absence of humanitarian aid.

In February, the UN and South Sudan's government officially declared a famine in Leer and Mayendit counties, with a million people said to be at risk.

The new report says famine is likely to spread further during the months of July to September, the lean season for South Sudan's farmers.

And without the presence of humanitarian aid groups, even more parts of the country would be at risk of famine, including the southern Yei region and the eastern Jonglei area, the report says.

The U.N. and others say the famine is man-made, a result of a three-year civil war that has turned the country into one of the world's largest humanitarian crises. The fighting has blocked aid in some regions, and the government has been accused by aid groups of restricting access. Officials deny it.

"Humanitarian access is still likely to remain volatile throughout the outlook period in many areas," the new report warns, citing the spread of conflict since fighting erupted anew in the capital, Juba, in July.

"Families have hit a tipping point, and without sustained humanitarian assistance hundreds of thousands of children are at risk of death," James Elder, a spokesman for the UN children's agency, told The Associated Press on Sunday.

On Wednesday, a UN base in Leer county came under attack from the direction of the government-held town, according to the UN. There were no deaths, but aid has been limited as a result of the fighting.

"The people are hungry and deprived as the result of the famine. However, it is clear the attackers have no consideration for their plight, given those who most desperately need help will suffer more because of a likely resulting delay of humanitarian aid," David Shearer, head of the UN mission in South Sudan, said in a statement.

Read more on:    south sudan  |  east africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Freed 82 Chibok schoolgirls arrive in Nigeria's capital

2017-05-07 15:34

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Here's what Johannesburg youth think about the city's state
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 08:01 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 16:19 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday May 6 2017-05-06 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 