Famine-hit South Sudan sharply raises foreigners' work fees

Kampala - South Sudan has sharply increased the cost required for foreigners to work in the country — from roughly $100 to up to $10 000 — just days after famine was declared there.

The Ministry of Labor raised work permit fees to anywhere from $10 000 to $1 000 depending on skill level, according to a memorandum dated Thursday.

Minister of Information Michael Makuei tells The Associated Press that the fee hikes apply only to foreigners and are aimed at increasing government revenue.

South Sudan's government and the United Nations late last month declared a famine in two counties, saying about 100 000 people are at risk.

The UN secretary-general and others have accused South Sudan's government of restricting humanitarian access in a country that has been devastated by three years of civil war.