 

Finally, Gambia's Barrow 'officially' sworn-in as president

2017-02-18 17:00
President Adama Barrow. (File: AFP)

President Adama Barrow. (File: AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Bakau - Thousands of supporters gathered Saturday to finally celebrate the inauguration of Gambian President Adama Barrow, a month after he was sworn in across the border in neighbouring Senegal during a tense power struggle.

February 18 is also the anniversary of The Gambia's independence from Britain, but many are also calling the day the birth of a third republic following the ousting of Yahya Jammeh at the ballot box.

The festivities began on Saturday morning at Independence Stadium in Bakau, west of the capital, and were to be attended by several African heads of state as well as high-ranking diplomats.

The Gambia's first leader, Dawda Jawara, who governed from independence in 1965 until the 1994 coup mounted by Jammeh, has also been invited, organisers told AFP.

Crowds of hundreds began to gather as early as 03:00.

"I spent the night here at the stadium. This is to ensure that I can have a smooth passage inside", said Isatou Dibba, a Barrow supporter.

Security for celebrations 

US and British diplomats were finding it difficult to enter the stadium, an AFP correspondent reported, as people who had not been able to get inside massed against a heavy security presence.

Barrow will retake the oath of office he first made at the Gambian embassy in Senegal, whose territory almost entirely surrounds The Gambia and whose president, Macky Sall, is seen as Barrow's closest ally.

Later he will address the nation, and 52 pigeons, representing each year of independence from Britain, will be released.

The swearing-in ceremony on January 19 was held at a fraught time for the tiny west African nation, as Jammeh was refusing to step aside and acknowledge the result of the election Barrow won several weeks earlier.

Senegal spearheaded efforts to deploy west African troops in The Gambia after Jammeh's departure, in order to secure a country whose military forces were riven with factions still loyal to the ex-leader.

Around 500 Senegalese, Ghanaian and Nigerian soldiers remain in the country and were helping provide security for the celebrations on Saturday.

President Sall is a guest of honour at the ceremony, while Liberian leader Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who pushed for mediation efforts with Jammeh during his last days in office, is also expected.

Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz was to attend, another key mediator during the nation's crisis, along with US Assistant Secretary of State Linda Thomas-Greenfield, in a sign of efforts to reset ties with the West.

Read more on:    yahya jammeh  |  adama barrow  |  gambia  |  gambia 2016 elections  |  west africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Burundi seeks arrest of opposition at Tanzania peace talks

57 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: The best (or worst) insults from SONA and the SONA debate!

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Newlands 16:21 PM
Road name: M3 Northbound

Northbound
Kalk Bay 13:59 PM
Road name: Main Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday February 15 2017-02-15 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 