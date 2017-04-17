Five churchgoers die after boat capsizes on Lake Malawi

Blantyre - At least five churchgoers died after an overloaded wooden boat carrying more than 60 passengers back from Easter celebrations capsized on Lake Malawi, police said on Monday.

Police spokesperson Victor Khamisi said that the people died in the incident, which took place at about 14:00GMT on Easter Sunday in the northern district of Rumphi.

A total of 54 people had been rescued by Monday in a search assisted by military personnel and local fishermen, police said.

Khamisi said the passengers, members of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian were "coming back from Easter celebrations when the boat met heavy winds and capsized.

"We don't know the exact number of people missing but with the help of local and army divers, we have intensified the search," Khamisi added.