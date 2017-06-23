 

Food aid dwindling in world's fastest-growing refugee crisis

2017-06-23 18:30
United Nations Secretary General António Guterres (File: AP)

United Nations Secretary General António Guterres (File: AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Kampala - Food aid soon will run out for nearly a million South Sudanese sheltering in Uganda in what has become the world's fastest-growing refugee crisis, the United Nations refugee chief said on Friday.

"Disturbing shortfalls are emerging in critical areas such as food, shelter and education," Filippo Grandi told a global summit seeking $8bn for the crisis over the next four years.

"Malnutrition rates among refugees are alarming. The World Food Program told us yesterday(Thursday) that the food pipeline here in Uganda will dry up soon."

The East African nation now hosts 950 000 people from South Sudan. Most have arrived in the past year. Officials say host communities are near the breaking point.

Already, food rations have been cut in half for some refugees.

Uganda last year received three times more refugees from South Sudan than the number of migrants crossing the central Mediterranean, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said.

Guterres on Friday called the refugee influx "the biggest exodus of refugees in Africa since the Rwanda genocide" of 1994. He has urged South Sudan's leaders to end the civil war in which tens of thousands of people have been killed since late 2013. More than 1.8 million people have fled into neighboring countries.

The UN chief also made a plea for protection of refugees around the world, saying some richer countries haven't been as tolerant as some in Africa.

"I have seen the hearts of Ugandan people open, but not all doors are open in the world. Not all refugees are accepted. Some are rejected, and sometimes the country is much richer than Uganda," the UN chief said. Uganda has been praised for its generous policy toward refugees, including the allocation of plots of land for growing food.

But Grandi, the refugee chief, said that "regrettably, the hospitality of host countries is not adequately matched by financial contributions" from the international community.

The UN children's fund in Uganda this week said it requires nearly $50m this year as well as $30m each year from 2018 to 2020 to provide critical services to both refugees and host communities.

Read more on:    un  |  world food programme  |  antonio guterres  |  uganda  |  south sudan  |  east africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

UN chief seeks $8bn for South Sudan refugee crisis

2017-06-23 17:00

Inside News24

 
/Africa
Focus on Africa: Bomb attack, famine and refugees
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday June 21 2017-06-21 21:37 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 