 

Gambia crisis: Two more radio stations shut down

2017-01-03 17:00
iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Banjul - Two more private Gambian radio stations have been ordered off air for unspecified reasons, staff said Monday, after a first station was shut down at the weekend amid a political standoff in the west African nation.

On Sunday popular station Teranga FM, whose manager had previously been charged for sharing a provocative photo of President Yahya Jammeh, was ordered to stop broadcasting by national security agents.

On Monday two other stations, Hilltop Radio and Afri Radio, had also stopped broadcasting, according to an AFP correspondent.

Hilltop Radio chief Basiru Darboe said his seven-year-old station was shut down by three operatives of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

"Three people who identified themselves as staff of the National Intelligence Agency came to the radio station on Sunday around 16:00 and asked me to stop transmission," he told AFP.

'Publication of false news'

They declined to give a reason, saying only that they had been ordered to tell him to stop transmission.

A source at Afri Radio said the station was also ordered to stop transmission by NIA agents without explanation, but gave no further details.

Teranga FM, which translates news from Gambian papers into local languages, has been ordered off air previously.

In July 2015 its station manager Alagie Ceesay was arrested by the country's secret police on charges of sedition and "publication of false news" relating to allegations that he distributed images by mobile phone of a gun pointed at a picture of President Jammeh.

Jammeh, who has ruled the small west African country with an iron fist since taking power in a bloodless coup in 1994, lost December's presidential election but has rejected the results and filed a court challenge.

He is regularly accused of rights abuses and repression of the media.

The Gambia ranked 145 out of 180 countries in Reporters Without Borders' 2016 World Press Freedom Index, pointing to "a climate of terror around anything remotely to do with journalism".

Read more on:    yahya jammeh  |  adamawa barrow  |  gambia  |  gambia 2016 elections  |  west africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mugabe's nephew and the 'diamond' dress: 5 stories you might have missed from Zim

2017-01-03 16:01

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: 'Hero' Botha recalls saving Aussie tourist on NYE

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Friday December 30 results 2016-12-30 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 