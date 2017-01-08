 

Gambia crisis: West Africa bloc to apply diplomatic solutions

2017-01-08 07:00
iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Accra - The chair of the west African regional bloc says the body stands with the people of Gambia and will apply diplomatic solutions to solve the country's political crisis.

The Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) has threatened to send troops led by neighboring Senegal to Gambia if President Yahya Jammeh does not step down when his mandate ends on January 19.

The longtime leader lost a December 1 election to opposition coalition candidate Adama Barrow.

Jammeh initially conceded, but later called for a new vote.

Liberia President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf said on Saturday that the West African bloc, which she chairs, hopes to help democracy prevail in Gambia.

Sirleaf spoke on the sidelines of Ghana's presidential inauguration, calling on Gambia's leaders to emulate Ghana's peaceful transfer of power.

Read more on:    ecowas  |  adama barrow  |  yahya jammeh  |  ellen johnson sirleaf  |  ghana  |  senegal  |  liberia  |  gambia  |  west africa  |  gambia 2016 elections

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

BREAKING : I Coast president announces deal with mutinous soldiers

2017-01-07 23:00

Inside News24

 
/News
Steps to better maths pass rate

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 06:53 AM
Road name: N2

Bellville 06:03 AM
Road name: N1

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, January 7 2017-01-07 22:20 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 