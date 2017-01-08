Gambia crisis: West Africa bloc to apply diplomatic solutions

What To Read Next

Accra - The chair of the west African regional bloc says the body stands with the people of Gambia and will apply diplomatic solutions to solve the country's political crisis.

The Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) has threatened to send troops led by neighboring Senegal to Gambia if President Yahya Jammeh does not step down when his mandate ends on January 19.

The longtime leader lost a December 1 election to opposition coalition candidate Adama Barrow.

Jammeh initially conceded, but later called for a new vote.

Liberia President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf said on Saturday that the West African bloc, which she chairs, hopes to help democracy prevail in Gambia.

Sirleaf spoke on the sidelines of Ghana's presidential inauguration, calling on Gambia's leaders to emulate Ghana's peaceful transfer of power.