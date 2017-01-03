 

Gambia opposition warns Jammeh against 'rebel' moves

2017-01-03 11:00
Yahya Jammeh. (File: AFP)

Yahya Jammeh. (File: AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Dakar - Gambia's political opposition says long-time ruler Yahya Jammeh could be considered a rebel leader if he takes up arms and doesn't step down later this month.

Halifa Sallah, spokesperson for Gambia's opposition coalition, gave the firm warning on Monday, days after the president railed against the West African regional bloc that has urged him to step down.

Jammeh vowed that any presence of foreign troops in the tiny West African nation would be tantamount to an act of war.

The president's party is challenging the results in the December 1 election won by opposition coalition candidate Adama Barrow.

Meanwhile, President-elect Barrow says he is planning a January 19 inauguration. He has urged Jammeh to open communication channels and peacefully relinquish power after 22 years in office.

Read more on:    yahya jammeh  |  adama barrow  |  gambia  |  gambia 2016 elections  |  west africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Eviction of 170 Zim farmers: Group believes SA is 'involved'

2017-01-03 09:00

Inside News24

 
/Sport
It's good to get past those 'stupid' scores - Elgar

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Newlands 20:38 PM
Road name: TEST CRICKET

Camps Bay 21:58 PM
Road name: Victoria Road

More traffic reports
PowerBall, Plus Friday December 30 results 2016-12-30 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 