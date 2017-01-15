 

Gambia's Barrow in Senegal 'until his inauguration'

2017-01-15 17:00
Adama Barrow (File: AFP)

Adama Barrow (File: AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Dakar - Gambian president-elect Adama Barrow is in neighbouring Senegal and will remain there at the request of west African leaders until his planned inauguration this week, Senegalese sources said on Sunday.

"Senegalese President Macky Sall accepted on Saturday in Bamako to welcome Gambian president-elect Adama Barrow in Dakar until his inauguration," the official APS agency said citing an official.

Barrow is expected to take power on January 19 when President Yahya Jammeh's mandate runs out, but the long-serving leader has refused to cede power after disputing the result of a December 1 election won by Barrow.

A source with the Senegalese presidency confirmed to AFP that Barrow was in Dakar following consultations with heads of state from the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) at a Bamako summit.

"Barrow is in Dakar as of Sunday, just after midnight," the official source told APS. "The Senegalese president accepted the request of his Liberian counterpart Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the current Ecowas president," it added.

Barrow flew into the Malian capital as a surprise guest at the Africa-France summit after talks broke down on Friday between a three-nation west African delegation and Jammeh.

Read more on:    adama barrow  |  ellen johnson sirleaf  |  macky sall  |  yahya jammeh  |  senegal  |  gambia  |  mali  |  west africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

New taxi app books a ride for Ivory Coast middle class

2017-01-15 15:01

Inside News24

 
/Sport
JP is a beautiful player to watch - Hashim Amla

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kraaifontein 16:28 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Muizenberg 14:43 PM
Road name: Main Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday January 14 2017-01-14 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 