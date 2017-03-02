Gambia's Barrow visits 'new ally' Senegal

Dakar - The Gambia's President Adama Barrow on Thursday arrived in Senegal, which played a key role in his rise to power by helping force his predecessor Yahya Jammeh from office, an AFP journalist said.

The visit, which is due to run until on Saturday, is Barrow's first official trip abroad as president.

Barrow won his nation's presidential election in December, but for six weeks Jammeh refused to concede defeat following 22 years of rule.

Fearing for his safety, Barrow took refuge in Dakar from January 15, as Senegal and west African regional bloc Ecowas launched a diplomatic and military drive aimed at ensuring that Jammeh would step down.

Barrow was then sworn in as The Gambia's president at his tiny nation's embassy in Dakar on January 19, while he was officially inaugurated on home soil on February 18.

Senegalese President Macky Sall met Barrow at the airport as he arrived for his visit.

They are due to hold a press conference later on Thursday at the presidential palace.

"This visit is an example of the new relations between the two countries following the change that took place in The Gambia," the presidency said in a statement on Wednesday.