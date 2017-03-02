 

Gambia's Barrow visits 'new ally' Senegal

2017-03-02 21:30
Adama Barrow (File: AFP)

Adama Barrow (File: AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Dakar - The Gambia's President Adama Barrow on Thursday arrived in Senegal, which played a key role in his rise to power by helping force his predecessor Yahya Jammeh from office, an AFP journalist said.

The visit, which is due to run until on Saturday, is Barrow's first official trip abroad as president.

Barrow won his nation's presidential election in December, but for six weeks Jammeh refused to concede defeat following 22 years of rule.

Fearing for his safety, Barrow took refuge in Dakar from January 15, as Senegal and west African regional bloc Ecowas launched a diplomatic and military drive aimed at ensuring that Jammeh would step down.

Barrow was then sworn in as The Gambia's president at his tiny nation's embassy in Dakar on January 19, while he was officially inaugurated on home soil on February 18.

Senegalese President Macky Sall met Barrow at the airport as he arrived for his visit.

They are due to hold a press conference later on Thursday at the presidential palace.

"This visit is an example of the new relations between the two countries following the change that took place in The Gambia," the presidency said in a statement on Wednesday.

Read more on:    ecowas  |  adama barrow  |  macky sall  |  yahya jammeh  |  senegal  |  gambia  |  west africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Chad journalist released from detention

2017-03-02 21:31

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Frantic dig to release those trapped under Maxeke collapsed roof

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday March 1 2017-03-01 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 