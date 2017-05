Genocide-indicted Bashir will be at Saudi summit with Trump: Sudan

Geneva - Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, who has been charged with war crimes and genocide, will attend the same summit in Saudi Arabia as US President Donald Trump, Khartoum's top diplomat said on Wednesday.

"I can confirm president Bashir will go ... to Saudi Arabia," Sudan's foreign minister Ibrahim Ghandour told reporters in Geneva. "We look forward (to) normalisation of our relations with the US."